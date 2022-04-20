The Lead Sled Tractor Pullers have kicked off the 2022 season.
Organizer Andrew Sivils said the group competed on Saturday at the area just west of the Ag Museum on East Iowa Street and results weren't available as it was a non-competitive pull.
"Today was a ttest and tunet day with a discounted hook fee, open scales and no classes giving anyone a chance to come have fun, and a advanced chance to get their tractors fine tuned for the 2022 pulling season," Sivils said. "We would like to give a special thanks to the Brown County Historical Society for providing the grounds and facilities, Allers LLC for the new pulling track and Carl’s Body Shop for providing the paint when we gave our sled a much needed make over."
Sivils said the most exciting news is that Lead Sled Tractor Pullers is going through the process of becoming members with the Brown County Historical Society, which allows them to have an action-packed 2022 season locally in Hiawatha and bring new opportunities for BCHS to help each organization grow.
The schedule for upcoming events includes: May 14, June 11, July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. Times will be announced closer to the events and rain dates will also be announced.
