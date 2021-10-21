The Lead Sled Pullers sponsored a non-competitive pull on Sunday at the Ag Museum.
Organizer Andrew Sivils said that day's event was a "test and tune" day with a discounted hook fee, open scales and no classes - giving everyone a chance to come have fun. Sivils also said it gave pullers an advance chance to get their tractors fine-tuned for the 2022 pulling season. This was the second event this season at the Ag Museum for the Lead Sled Pullers, as the group sponsored an event in conjunction with Heritage Days.
"We would like to give a special thanks to the Brown County Historical Society for providing the grounds and facilities, Allers LLC for the new pulling track and Carl’s Body Shop for providing the paint when we gave our sled a much needed make over," he said. "Our most exciting announcement yet is now that we are going through the process of becoming members with BCHS that we plan to have a action packed 2022 season locally in Hiawatha and bring new opportunities for BCHS to help each organization grow."
