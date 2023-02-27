When you play your regular season games against the loaded Big 7 League, seeding in Sub-State does not always hold that much sway, and despite a nearly three hour drive, the Hiawatha girls basketball team bucked the odds and pulled off an upset in their first tournament game. Heading into Monday night's opening round game against Minneapolis, the Lady Red Hawks had to be eyeing the Lions' 15-5 record with suspicion, and the Hiawatha squad played like a team unafraid, relying on senior scorer Darcy Lierz, who played the game of her life, leading the Hawks to a 45-35 win and into the second round of the Sub-State tournament.
Facing off against the 3rd-seeded Minneapolis Lions, the Red Hawks carried the 6th seed into the tournament, but played like the superior team from the get-go. Both teams started slowly, but after gaining an early advantage, Hiawatha continued to keep the Lions off-balance and just out of the lead. A Minneapolis push in the 3rd quarter brought the home team to within a point at 22-21, but that was met by a flourish from the Hawks, with Abby Elffner knocking down a three-pointer and Lierz converting an and-one opportunity to extend the lead to 7.
Taking a 37-33 lead into the 4th, the Hawks leaned on Lierz, who finished 5 for 6 at the free throw line in the final frame. The Red Hawks played outstanding defense and worked the boards in key moments, stealing possessions away and holding Minneapolis to 2 points despite their furious efforts at a comeback, as the Hawks burned away time and cruised to a 10-point win.
Lierz had a gigantic night, scoring 32 points, playing sharp defense and even blocking a shot on a fast break late in the game. Junior Abby Ellfner scored 9 points, with Josie Delaney and Kenzie Nelson adding 2 points each.
Now 13-8 on the season, the Lady Red Hawks will take on the Nemaha Central Thunder on Thursday night, after the Seneca squad knocked off Concordia by a score of 60-37.
