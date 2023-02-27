Red Hawk logo

When you play your regular season games against the loaded Big 7 League, seeding in Sub-State does not always hold that much sway, and despite a nearly three hour drive, the Hiawatha girls basketball team bucked the odds and pulled off an upset in their first tournament game.  Heading into Monday night's opening round game against Minneapolis, the Lady Red Hawks had to be eyeing the Lions' 15-5 record with suspicion, and the Hiawatha squad played like a team unafraid, relying on senior scorer Darcy Lierz, who played the game of her life, leading the Hawks to a 45-35 win and into the second round of the Sub-State tournament.

Facing off against the 3rd-seeded Minneapolis Lions, the Red Hawks carried the 6th seed into the tournament, but played like the superior team from the get-go.  Both teams started slowly, but after gaining an early advantage, Hiawatha continued to keep the Lions off-balance and just out of the lead.  A Minneapolis push in the 3rd quarter brought the home team to within a point at 22-21, but that was met by a flourish from the Hawks, with Abby Elffner knocking down a three-pointer and Lierz converting an and-one opportunity to extend the lead to 7.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.