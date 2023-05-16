Lierz was joined at her signing by HHS track coach Ben Kettler, HHS head basketball coach Brady Jasper, HHS assistant basketball coach Stacy Jasper and Cloud County head basketball coach Bretty Erkenbrack
Photo courtesy of Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks Basketball Facebook page
Red Hawk senior Darcy Lierz has signed to play basketball and run track for Cloud County
Courtesy of Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk Basketball Facebook page
Lierz was joined at her signing by HHS track coach Ben Kettler, HHS head basketball coach Brady Jasper, HHS assistant basketball coach Stacy Jasper and Cloud County head basketball coach Bretty Erkenbrack
Photo courtesy of Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks Basketball Facebook page
Darcy Lierz has been a standout student athlete for the Hiawatha Red Hawks since her freshman year, and will continue her sporting career next season for the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds next season.
Lierz was a perennial All-Big 7 qualifier on the basketball court, also earning All-State honors during her career, and a League Champion and State competitor for the Red Hawk track team. The senior guard and leader of the Lady Red Hawk press defense broke the school record for steals for the second consecutive season this winter. Lierz played perhaps the finest game of her career in Hiawatha's penultimate game of her senior season, scoring 32 points to boost her team to a 45-35 upset win over Minneapolis.
At Cloud County, Lierz will play for the Lady Thunderbird basketball team and run track at Concordia next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.