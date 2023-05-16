Darcy Lierz has been a standout student athlete for the Hiawatha Red Hawks since her freshman year, and will continue her sporting career next season for the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds next season.

Lierz was a perennial All-Big 7 qualifier on the basketball court, also earning All-State honors during her career, and a League Champion and State competitor for the Red Hawk track team.  The senior guard and leader of the Lady Red Hawk press defense broke the school record for steals for the second consecutive season this winter.  Lierz played perhaps the finest game of her career in Hiawatha's penultimate game of her senior season, scoring 32 points to boost her team to a 45-35 upset win over Minneapolis.

