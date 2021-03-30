After scoring the school’s lone All-Big 7 basketball nomination a week ago, junior Clara Lindstrom continues to rack up the postseason accolades, as she was named to the Topeka Capital-Journal’s 3A All-State Honorable Mention list.
On top of her third consecutive All-League honor, this marks Lindstrom’s second straight All-State mention. In her third year as a Lady Red Hawk starter, Clara finished near the top of the league’s starters in scoring, as well as finding herself near the top of the league in three pointers and free throw percentage.
