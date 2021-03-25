It was an up and down season for both of the Hiawatha Red Hawk teams, as both the boys and girls had stretches when the respective squads looked better than their records showed. With a limited number of spots available on the freshly released Big 7 All-League teams, it was the Lady Red Hawks’ Clara Lindstrom who earned the sole honor for Hiawatha.
Lindstrom grabbed her third straight All-Big 7 nomination, finishing as a unanimous pick to the Big 7 All-League First Team. Lindstrom finished among the top scorers in the league, while shooting over 40% from the field and leading the team in made three pointers.
While Lindstrom was no surprise, the shocker may have been the lack of Sarah Madsen and Carson Gilbert on All-League lists. Gilbert spent the majority of the season as one of the top-5 scorers in the Big 7, while Madsen is a perennial All-Leaguer, who finished right around 10 points per game and high on the league list of rebounders.
