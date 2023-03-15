NEKS All-Star games

Seniors from local schools are set to compete in next weekend's NEKS All-Star Games

 Courtesy of HCC

The 37th Annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games will be held on the campus of Highland Community College on March 25th and 26th, and several local athletes will participate.

The volleyball match will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. That game will feature Krya Johnson and Avery Weathersbee of Doniphan West on the Navy Team, facing off against Mary Lukert and Jessica Gruber of Sabetha, as well as Jaidyn Johnson of Troy on the Gold Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.