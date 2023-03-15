The 37th Annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Games will be held on the campus of Highland Community College on March 25th and 26th, and several local athletes will participate.
The volleyball match will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. That game will feature Krya Johnson and Avery Weathersbee of Doniphan West on the Navy Team, facing off against Mary Lukert and Jessica Gruber of Sabetha, as well as Jaidyn Johnson of Troy on the Gold Team.
The following day, HCC will host both basketball games, with the girls game starting at 1 p.m. Doniphan West’s Perry Smith will coach the Gold Team, which includes several players from the Mustang’s recent State Championship. Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson and Avery Weathersbee will join their coach, along with Jessica Gruber of Sabetha. On the opposing Navy Team, Hiawatha’s star senior Darcy Lierz will team up with Paityn Engemann of Troy, Mary Lukert of Sabetha and Caidence Brune of Riverside.
After the women’s game, the boys will tip off at 3 p.m.. Hiawatha senior Ashton Rockey will be joined on the Navy Team by Troy’s Reagan Hartman and Sabetha’s Davis Rokey. They will face off with Matt Garber of Sabetha on the Gold Team.
The annual All-Star game recognizes seniors who excel in their sports from the region.
