Two local coaches who took their teams to the State tournament were announced this week as finalists for the Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year awards in their divisions.
Fresh off Saturday’s Class 1A-DI State Championship win, Doniphan West head basketball coach Perry Smith was nominated as a finalist in the Class 1A group. Smith’s Lady Mustang squad finished the year at 21-5, ending the Central Plains program’s nearly decade long stretch of dominance in the tournament with a 20-point win in the first round, followed by sound wins over Norwich and Quinter. The Mustangs played with 3 key seniors this season, along with a supporting cast of outstanding underclassmen that will be the heart of Doniphan West’s defense of their title next year.
After serving as an assistant for the Chargers a year ago, Coach David Losey sparked a major turnaround in the Horton Charger boys basketball program this season. The Chargers reached State for the first time since 2008, finishing 25-9. Horton had not finished with a winning season since the 2016-17 season, and have averaged just over 3 wins a season since that campaign. Losey’s team featured a well-rounded attack from a handful of young starters that will all return next season.
Winners of the annual Coach of the Year awards will be announced next weekend.
