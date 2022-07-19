Baseball on foul line

Local American Legion baseball teams are battling this week in the Zone 1AA Tournament at Wathena.

The tournament kicked off Saturday evening with one game between No. 4 seeded Marysville and No. 5 seeded Seneca. Seneca came out on top, but fell into the losers bracket when they fell to No. 1 seeded Doniphan County on Sunday. also on Sunday, Hiawatha bested Corning to move into Monday night's game against DC.

