Several local college baseball players were chosen for the Mid-Plains League All Star game Tuesday night in Baldwin City.
The Mid-Plains League is a "collegiate wooden bat" experience, according to the organization's website. Teams included are the Sabetha Brick Street Bravos, Baldwin City Blues, Junction City Brigade, Kansas City Knights, Liberty Monarchs, Midwest A's, Topeka Golden Giants and the KC Monarchs.
The teams come together each summer - with practices and games starting in late May and running through the end of July - to play each other several times.
The Bravos play at Sommerset Park in Sabetha and players come from not only the United States, but Guatemala, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Japan and Slovenia as well. The team is coached by Edgar Santos of Bariquisimeto, Venezuela. Santos plays for Ranger College in Texas and is a coach for CIBA Sports Academy. Assistant coach is Reiner Mendez of Barquisimeto, Venezuela and he plays for Peru State College in Nebraska.
The teams play each other in several games, home and away, throughout the season and this week the top league talent were showcased in the All Star Game Tuesday.
Several special events were scheduled for the game, including a home run derby, a "Rolling Thunder" Harley Davidson event and an after game fireworks display. Players toured and promoted "Tiny Houses," a veterans community service project prior to the game day events.
Chosen for the All Star game from the Sabetha Bravos were pitchers Jose Marroquin of Guatemala - a player at Schoolcraft College in Michigan; Wade Witt of Falls City, Neb. - a player at Peru State College and Brock Renter of Valley, Neb. - also a player at Peru. Catcher Carlos Barrios of Guatemala and a player on the Guatemalan National Team was selected, as was Wilkin Perez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for outfield and the home run derby. Perez earned the Mid-Plains League Player of the Week honors the week of May 30-June 4.
Ivan Medina of Maracaibo, Venezuela and a player on the All Star Baseball Academy was also chosen not only for the outfield, but for his batting skills and stolen bases. Selected to represent the Bravos to help coach the blue team was Reiner Mendez of Bariquisimeto, Venezuela - a player at Peru State College.
Also playing at the All Star game was Troy graduate and Washburn baseball player Reid Greaser - playing on the blue team with the Bravos players. Greaser was selected as the Mid-Plains League Player of the Week June 19-25.
With this year's All Star game in the books it's time for play-offs to determine this year's champion. The Bravos were slated to play Wednesday night at home in a wildcard game against the Liberty Monarchs. The winner advances to Friday night's 6 p.m. game against host team Topeka Golden Giants, while another quarterfinal game will be played with the KC Knights hosting the Baldwin City Blues. Play-offs continue through potential championship games Sunday, July 28.
