Changes may be on the horizon for Hiawatha High School and other local schools, as the Big 7 League has been linked to merger conversations with the Mid-East League.
The issue was discussed at a recent USD 415 School Board meeting, but went public on a larger scale this week.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Silver Lake Schools shared a press release stating that administrators from both leagues have met with the goal of bringing the two conferences together. The release stated, "School representatives seek the merger to improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further elevate the reputations these two tremendous leagues already possess."
HHS Athletic Director Josh Mosher reported to the USD 415 School Board a week ago on the potential joining of the leagues, stating that whether it would be one league joining the other or a straight merger would continue to be part of the conversation. Mosher stated that Silver Lake, Rossville and St. Marys were the schools pushing for the move, with Wabaunsee and Riley County potentially on board. Travel concerns may affect the two remaining schools, and there was some talk at the meeting about both schools having other options available. Rock Creek is slated to depart the Mid-East League after next school year, with Riverside in the same position in the Big 7.
According to Silver Lake's press release, members of each league will continue to meet, with the 2024-2025 school year being a potential start date for the newly formatted league.
