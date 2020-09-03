Tuesday night marked the opening of competition for several local high school volleyball teams.
The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks started off their season with an 0-2 record, as they fell to Royal Valley in two matches. The Hawks got behind early, falling 25-12 in the opening set of match one, but battled back in the second, pushing the Panthers to 26-24, but ultimately failing to win the match. The teams played another back and forth match in the nightcap, but Royal Valley earned the win with sets of 25-20 and 25-18. The Red Hawks will host Nemaha Central on Tuesday.
The Horton squad opened their season with a triangular with ACCHS and Valley Falls. Despite falling in both matches, the Chargers pushed both squads. Against ACCHS, the Tigers knocked off Horton 25-20 in the opener, and barely held off Horton in a 26-24 set to close out. The Chargers dropped their first against Valley Falls by a score of 25-18, but then battled out a tough second set to win 27-25, but fell 25-19 in the finale to drop to 0-2 on the season. The Chargers will host a triangular on Tuesday evening.
The Doniphan West Mustangs got off to a strong start, holding off a game Wetmore squad to win 25-23, 25-21. In the second match of the night, Centralia had a different outcome in mind, jumping out to an early lead to win 25-18, 25-13, pushing the Mustangs to 1-1 on the year. The next action for Doniphan West will come on Tuesday, with a quad at Axtell.
