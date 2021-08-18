Several local youths participated in the K-State Extension Archery competition at Lenexa recently.
Landyn Brobst, Carolyn Schuetz, Ashley Brady, Karson Linck and Skyler Hoadley all qualified for the State competition on Sept. 25. They went to various Archery events and competed against others in the state to gain their place.
