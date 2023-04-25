The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks went 2-0 on the softball field this week, hosting the Nemaha Central Thunder Monday night and putting up a pair of strong performances, highlighted by 5 Hiawatha home runs on the evening.
In the opening game of the doubleheader, The Hawks built an early lead and put up a big inning late to seal the 10-6 win. Up 5-4 entering the 6th, Annika Reschke homered with two runners on to start the deciding 5-run 6th. Reschke finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking the home run, scoring once and knocking in 4 runs. Darcy Lierz was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, while Laura Lierz finished 1 for 4 with a run scored, a double and 2 RBIs, and Grace Jones put up a 2 for 4 performance at the plate, hitting a double, scoring once and knocking in 2 RBIs. Brynn Williams pitched the entire game, throwing 7 innings and striking out 3, while giving up 12 hits and 6 earned runs.
The second game was all Red Hawks, as the Hiawatha ladies put up at least 3 runs in each inning on their way to a 14-4 victory. Reschke belted another homer in the game, with Adison Williams walloping 2 dingers, and Jones getting in on the action with a long bomb of her own. Darcy Lierz finished 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, a triple and 3 RBIs, while Williams crushed a total of 5 RBIs. Reschke controlled the game on the mound, throwing 5 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 4 runs on 4 hits.
Now sitting at 7-7 on the year, the Red Hawks are headed to Perry Lecompton on Thursday, looking to push toward locking up a winning season with a pair of wins over the .500 Kaws.
The junior varsity squad went 1-0-1 in their games with the Thunder, deadlocking in a 3-3 tie to open their night on Tuesday, then rising up for a 15-0 beatdown of the Nemaha Central squad in the closing game. Quinn Boye knocked in 2 of the 3 Red Hawk runs in game one, while Reschke went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, and Adison Williams struck out 7 over 7 innings, allowing just 3 runs on 11 hits. In the late game, Sarah Murphy knocked in 3 runs, while Williams and Mariah Shaffer each recorded 2 RBIs, and Laura Lierz scored 3 times and went 3 for 3 at the plate. Reschke covered all three innings on the mound, striking out 3 and allowing just 3 hits and no runs.
