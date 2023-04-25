Williams Jones and Reschke home runs

Adison Williams, Grace Jones and Annika Reschke celebrate after smacking 5 home runs on Monday

 Courtesy of Hiawatha Red Hawk Softball Facebook page

The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks went 2-0 on the softball field this week, hosting the Nemaha Central Thunder Monday night and putting up a pair of strong performances, highlighted by 5 Hiawatha home runs on the evening.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, The Hawks built an early lead and put up a big inning late to seal the 10-6 win.  Up 5-4 entering the 6th, Annika Reschke homered with two runners on to start the deciding 5-run 6th.  Reschke finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking the home run, scoring once and knocking in 4 runs.  Darcy Lierz was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, while Laura Lierz finished 1 for 4 with a run scored, a double and 2 RBIs, and Grace Jones put up a 2 for 4 performance at the plate, hitting a double, scoring once and knocking in 2 RBIs.  Brynn Williams pitched the entire game, throwing 7 innings and striking out 3, while giving up 12 hits and 6 earned runs.

