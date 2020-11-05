The Horton Chargers had one last opportunity to grab their first win of the season on Friday night, as they travelled to Lyndon in a State playoff eliminator, but were turned away by a score of 57-6.
The Chargers fell to 0-9 on the season with the loss to the 7-2 Tigers. The Horton squad now has a long offseason to look for solutions, as the team has not registered a win since October of 2017, having struggled mightily with numbers in recent years, highlighted by a forfeit loss to Centralia in week 6 of this season.
The Chargers have a long climb ahead of them, but feel like they are in a good position with first year coach David Losey.
