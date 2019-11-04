Hiawatha's girls cross country team and one male competitor competed at Class 3A State Cross Country Saturday morning at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence.
Medaling for Hiawatha were Kate Madsen at 18th and Justin Hodge at 15th. The girls team overall placed ninth.
Other individual placings were Darcy Lierz 40th; Emma Boswell 60th; Madison Gilbert 81st; Nikki Stueve 89th, Kiara Stone 92nd and Paige Campbell 93rd.
