The news broke this week that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed a massive contract extension with the team that locks up the 24-year-old league and Super Bowl MVP through the 2031 season. The deal makes Mahomes the highest-paid athlete in any major sport and is set up to favor both the team and its star quarterback. But now for General Manager Brett Veach, who has done about as much winning as a GM can do over the past two years, the reality of the situation has to be settling in —winning a Super Bowl is the expectation every single year.
As I mentioned, Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in his first year as a starter. In year two, he was outshone in the regular season but took his star turn on the big stage by guiding the Chiefs to comeback wins in each of the team's playoff games, including the Super Bowl, picking up the MVP hardware there as well. For a team that had not won a title in 50 years, the pressure would seem to be off for a bit, but this contract is a stark reminder that the best player on the planet plays the most important position in sports for your franchise. Pressure is all that’s left.
Veach played some part — the extent is up for debate — in bringing Mahomes to Kansas City, so there’s something to be said for that. But he signed on not yet knowing that this young man would be the league’s transcendent star. Two stellar regular seasons added to remarkable postseason success in his first two seasons as a starter later. Veach has helped, but also ridden the coattails of Mahomes and Andy Reid to accomplishments like Kansas City has never seen. Don’t get me wrong — the guy has made some shrewd moves that helped the team get over the hump and I think he’s going to do well, but with Mahomes’ deal now eating up legitimate salary cap space, the real work begins.
Just look at Green Bay and Seattle to get a perspective on what locking up a top quarterback for major cash can do to a team. Both teams won a Super Bowl with hot-shot young quarterbacks, and both have struggled to build complete rosters. Wilson won one and lost one Super Bowl on his rookie deal. Rodgers had signed a small extension after three years on the bench and one 6-10 year as a starter for the Packers, but after his Super Bowl and MVP seasons, he signed a massive contract extension that the team has not recovered from. Both squads are still competitive but rarely fall within the discussion of Super Bowl favorites, save for footnotes about teams with elite quarterbacks.
The Mahomes contract is massive, but it’s not particularly damaging to the team’s salary cap, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the cap over the next few years. As it sits now, Mahomes will still take up less than 3% of the team’s cap space this season but will jump to the teens the following year, which will only grow depending on just how much it goes up in time. The fact of the matter, though, is that only four quarterbacks have won Super Bowls while accounting for more than 11% of the their team’s salary cap. Both Mannings, Tom Brady and Steve Young are those four, and Young’s rate of 13.1% was the highest. Here’s the good news — Pat Mahomes is exactly that kind of quarterback, so I don’t believe the numbers mean as much to Kansas City as they do with other teams.
Veach was on his game this year, planning ahead to resign almost all of the Super Bowl roster for at least one season. But where does Chris Jones factor in, and how much will the decisions made on that front define the coming season? And beyond that, what does KC’s roster look like after the mass exodus that is sure to come after this year and the next? All the pressure is now on Veach to stay ahead of that battle of attrition. It’s a little too early to say how Veach has fared in his initial drafts, but going forward he will have to be nearly perfect. Thanks to Mahomes, Kansas City will become even more of a free-agent destination, but those types of deals will be rare and when they come, they must be impactful.
All that said, I don’t mean to sound doom and gloom after the team just did the best thing in the history of the franchise. I have faith in the Chiefs’ management and decision-making. It does frighten me a little that neither Veach nor Coach Reid will likely see the end of Mahomes’ contract, but all that could be just another lottery that the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten good at winning in recent years.
