Senior bowling League Oct. 7
Week 5
Misfits 4
Beverly Tollefson 147
Mike Dunaway 419
DAJ 0
Joe Florence 186-450
Kokos 2
Delila 142
Nellie Cadue 367
70’s & 80’s 2
Mary Miner 176-493
Blasters 0
Walter Puvogel 128
Jeri Shaefer 340
Ten Pinners 4
Gary Ascheman 175-474
Gutter Dusters 4
Bill Brown 169-429
Standings after 5 weeks
1. DAJ 14 6
2. Kokos 13 7
2. Ten Pinners 13 7
4. Blasters 11 9
5. Misfits 10 10
6. 70’s & 80’s 9 11
7. Gutter Dusters 9 11
