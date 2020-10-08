190104_hwnews_maple

Maple Lanes Bowling Alley

Senior bowling League Oct. 7

Week 5 

Misfits 4

Beverly Tollefson 147

Mike Dunaway 419

DAJ 0

Joe Florence 186-450

Kokos 2

Delila 142

Nellie Cadue 367

70’s & 80’s 2

Mary Miner 176-493 

Blasters 0

Walter Puvogel 128

Jeri Shaefer 340

Ten Pinners 4

Gary Ascheman 175-474 

Gutter Dusters 4

Bill Brown 169-429 

Standings after 5 weeks

1. DAJ 14 6

2. Kokos 13 7

2. Ten Pinners 13 7

4. Blasters 11 9

5. Misfits 10 10

6. 70’s & 80’s 9 11

7. Gutter Dusters 9 11

