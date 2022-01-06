As the City of Hiawatha honors the late John McLendon a pair of new signs in town, it seems like a good time to take another look at the life of the basketball pioneer that was born right here in Hiawatha.
While McLendon did not stay in Brown County long, his impact on Kansas University, basketball, and the world as a whole was long-reaching and long-lasting.
McLendon grew to love basketball from an early age, and would eventually attend KU, where he would become the first African American to graduate with from the school with a degree in Physical Education. During his time in Lawrence, McLendon grew close with the very inventor of the game he loved, Dr. James Naismith, who he would look to as a mentor throughout his career. It was during this time that the aspiring basketball coach would sew the seeds of an idea that would revolutionize the very sport. McLendon’s fast break offense sped up the game, injecting speed and athleticism in to the sport. The bright mind of the young coach from Hiawatha also forged the concepts behind the four-corners offense and the full-court press.
Along an illustrious coaching career that would span the high school, college and professional ranks, McLendon became the first black man to coach at a predominantly white college, as well as the first to lead a professional team. His squad at Tennessee State became the first ever to win three straight championships, and the clandestine scrimmage he helped to orchestrate between his North Carolina College for Negroes team and Duke University was one of the first non-segregated competitions of its kind. He would also go on to professionally with the Cleveland Pipers and the Denver Rockets.
McLendon’s reach in the game would go beyond the court, as he would pen a book, becoming the first black author to publish a book about basketball. He was also a revered ambassador of the sport. After his coaching career, the sports icon traveled the globe teaching the game. In 1980, the Chinese government invited McLendon to visit the country, to teach basketball coaches across the country more about the game. His sessions were so successful that they were recorded and distributed around the country as the preferred learning tool for the growth of the game.
A three-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the native Hiawathan passed away in 1999 at the age of 84, as perhaps the most influential mind in the history of the game. While it is true that McLendon only spent the first three years of his life in Hiawatha, and became an international figure, you need look no further than our own Hiawatha High School Red Hawk basketball team’s full-court press and fast break offense to see that McLendon’s influence has come full circle.
