There will be a meeting at Maple Lanes Sunday for anyone who would enjoy bowling this winter.
There will be leagues forming at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Maple Lanes in Hiawatha. This is for anyone who likes to bowl and have a night out with friends. Participants don't need to have been in a league prior.
Leagues will be available for men, women and youth. There will be one afternoon league for seniors over the age of 55. there will be short season leagues of 8 to 16 weeks and some for 28 to 30 weeks. Starting date and times will be decided, so people are invited to come and see what would work out.
There is great food for sale at the bowling alley to go along with bowling. Anyone with questions can call Maple Lanes at 785-740-2695 or Mary Miner at 785-742-2924.
