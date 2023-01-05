Visitors to Hiawatha High School will notice an eye-catching new visual at Memorial Field, as the back of the stadium’s press box is now adorned with fresh dimensional signage that reads “Home of the Red Hawks” with the school’s logo to the right.
Hiawatha Booster Club President Jodi Twombly says the sign, which will be backlit when completed, is a part of the group’s recent efforts to bring together larger projects for the school’s students, with the HHS Class of 2022 also donating funds to make the signage project a reality.
The Booster Club has been busy this year, donating scoreboards and a new LED scorer’s table to the HHS gymnasium, and have recently completed one of the group’s largest purchases, spending $20,000 on netting for the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club’s indoor practice facility at Noble Park.
Twombly said that despite the focus on large projects, that the Booster Club still keeps a hand in smaller jobs as well, purchasing uniforms for several teams, giving five $500 scholarships to graduating seniors, creating all programs and banners for games, buying equipment for the weight room and a tent for the cross country team.
Looking forward, Twombly said the group is getting bids and working on a location for new record boards for all sports at the high school.
Twombly said the club cooperates with school administrators and the USD 415 School Board to find and implement projects that have a significant impact.
“Our goal is to work with HHS student athletes to provide the best equipment, facilities and set up for our kids to be successful,” she said.
The Booster Club is a volunteer organization, and most of its members are parents who have a heart for furthering athletics at the school.
All of this is made possible because Hiawatha’s Booster Club is the most prolific in the area. Twombly shared that the club prides itself on raising more funds than other boosters in the Big 7 League, “which allows us to make a real impact for the kids.” Pulling in around $40,000 per year, the group relies on around 80 business sponsors in the local area that donate funds each year.
Twombly said the Booster Club is proud of the work that they do, but that none if it would be possible without the local businesses that allow great things to happen for kids. The club will also have a fund in the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s Match Day event for the second year in a row, which is a great way for individuals to contribute. Businesses that wish to participate can take part in three different levels of donation, and families can purchase memberships, as well.
