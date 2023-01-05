Sign

Photo By Joey May

The Home of the Red Hawks is the new sign on the back of the press box at Memorial Stadium.

 By Joey May

Visitors to Hiawatha High School will notice an eye-catching new visual at Memorial Field, as the back of the stadium’s press box is now adorned with fresh dimensional signage that reads “Home of the Red Hawks” with the school’s logo to the right.

Hiawatha Booster Club President Jodi Twombly says the sign, which will be backlit when completed, is a part of the group’s recent efforts to bring together larger projects for the school’s students, with the HHS Class of 2022 also donating funds to make the signage project a reality.

