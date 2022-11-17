BB

Scottie basketball teams were in action over the weekend.

 Highland Athletics

Both HCC men's and women's basketball teams were back in action over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 11, Highland Community College men's basketball team took on Southwestern Community College. The Scotties cruised in the first half, as they lead the Spartans by 18 at the half, 50-32. HCC never trailed in the game and won 91-76. Highland shot 52.6% from the field, and their bench scored 33 points. The Scotties had four players who scored in double digits.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the HCC men's team took on Iowa Lakes Community College. The Scotties trailed 35-52 at the half and lost by 12 with the final score being 81-93.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.