Both HCC men's and women's basketball teams were back in action over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 11, Highland Community College men's basketball team took on Southwestern Community College. The Scotties cruised in the first half, as they lead the Spartans by 18 at the half, 50-32. HCC never trailed in the game and won 91-76. Highland shot 52.6% from the field, and their bench scored 33 points. The Scotties had four players who scored in double digits.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the HCC men's team took on Iowa Lakes Community College. The Scotties trailed 35-52 at the half and lost by 12 with the final score being 81-93.
The HCC women's team traveled to Peru, Nebraska to take on Peru State College (JV) on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Scotties scrolled through the first half, as they lead the Bobcats by 27 at the half, 40-13. The Lady Scotties never trailed and won the game 77-46.
For the women's team, Kenadi Rising led HCC by going 6-9 from the field, 1-1 behind the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line to score 17 points. Garneisha Love added 11 points, and Nilah Lunch added 12 points. For the PSC JV, Savannah Bingham added 15 points while Calista Perkins and Kaly Bautista added 7 points.
For the men's team, Greg Moore led all scorers against Southwestern College going 7-12 from the field and an impressive 6-9 from 3-point range. He had 20 points and 7 rebounds. Chris Flippin had 15 points and KJ Ware added 14. Josh Owens was the other Scottie that scored in double digits adding 10 points. Isaiah Peasley led the Spartans with 15 points. Patrick Worrell and Joel Villanueva both scored 13 points for Southwestern Community College.
On Saturday against Iowa Lakes Community College, Greg Moore led all scorers knocking down 26 points. RJ Sears added 19 points for the Scotties. Amiri Crowder led Iowa Lakes Community College with 23 points and 5 rebounds.
The Lady Scotties travel to Leavenworth to play St. Mary's University (JV) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The Scotties are back in action Friday, Nov. 18, when they host Park University (JV) at Ben Allen Field House. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m.
