The Hiawatha High School Facebook page shared a welcome announcement on Wednesday evening, posting that senior three-point specialist Sage Meyer has committed to playing for St. Mary College in Leavenworth.
Meyer was the 5th-leading scorer in the Big 7 this season, shooting 53% inside the arc and finishing the season with 42 assists. The senior earned honors during the team’s mid-season tournament win, was designated All-Big 7 and also drew Honorable Mention praise from both the Topeka Capital-Journal and Sports In Kansas for All-State recognition.
