Saturday marked the end of the 2023 powerlifting season, as teams competed against their appropriate classes at State meets across Kansas. Horton hosted the event for Class 2A, and put forth a strong showing, including a division win for Lady Charger Rylan Miller.
Damion Brown took 2nd overall at 114, finishing 1st in clean, 3rd in squat and 4th in bench. At 132, Alex Handke finished in 3rd overall, with a 2nd place clean finish, a 4th place finish in squat and 2nd in bench. Trent Lockwood finished 8th overall at 140, coming in 11th in bench, 10th in squat and 6th in clean, while teammate Noah Thorpe took 5th in the division, coming in 5th in 3rd in clean, 12th in squat and 6th in bench. Luke McAfee finished 5th at 148, with a 4th place finish in clean, 5th in squat and 7th in bench. Teammates Jadince Gutierrez and Carson Cline placed 12th and 13th, respectively, in the division. Gutierrez took 12th in bench11th in squat and 7th in clean, while Cline finished 13tin in clean, 13th in squat and 13th in bench. Jack Allen came in 5th at 165, with Dalton Nioce in 13th. Allen finished 1st in clean, 7th in squat and 12th in bench, while Nioce took 13th in bench, 14th in squat and 11th in clean. At 220, the Chargers finished with Tito Rodriguez at 4th and Kaden Smith at 10th. Rodriguez took 4th in bench, 7th in squat and 5th in clean, while Smith registered 8th in clean, 10th in squat and 12th in bench. The Charger boys took 8th overall in the State competition.
For the Lady Chargers, Ashtyn Keo took 9th overall at 140, coming in 6th in clean, 9th in squat and 7th in bench. Veida Liggett took 10th at 148, while placing 11th in clean, 10th in squat and 10th in bench. Amayah Boller came in 5th at 156, taking 3rd in clean, 4th in squat and 8th in bench. Kennedi Stevens took home 4th place at 165, with a 7th place clean finish, a 5th in squat and a 4th in bench. At 180, Rylan Miller finished with an overall State Championship, while Carley Hammersmith brought home 4th place, and Brooklyn Dvorak in 6th. Miller nearly swept the meet, taking 1st in clean and bench, and finishing 2nd in squat. Hammersmith came in 2nd in clean, 4th in squat and 7th in bench, with Dvorak taking 6th in bench, 7th in clean and 3rd in squat. The girls finished 8th overall at the meet.
