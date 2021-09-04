Friday night’s season-opening football game between the Hiawatha Red Hawks and Troy Trojans was a close affair.
The game could have been closer at time, and at other times, looked like it could have swung entirely in Hiawatha’s favor, but a rash of turnovers in the first half, and some untimely mistakes allowed the Trojans to escape with a 12-10 win.
For a good portion of the game, the Red Hawks looked like the much better team on the field, but could not get out of their own way, as four first half turnovers stamped out any momentum the team could build. Troy got on the board first, going up 6-0 early in the first quarter. The Red Hawks responded with a drive ending in a Xavier Oldham field goal to cut the lead in half, but could not sustain a drive the rest of the half, only to watch Troy extend their lead to 12-3 with less than a minute to go in the half.
The third quarter was quiet for both teams, as neither team was able to put points on the board, and it was not until late in the fourth that Hiawatha crashed into the end zone to create some late game drama. With Troy pinned at their goal line, Ashton Rockey ripped off a long punt return inside the Hiawatha 20-yard line, and two plays later, Oldham took the ball 9 yards for a score to bring the tally to 12-10.
With under two minutes remaining, the Red Hawks appeared to have pulled off a successful onside kick before it was determined that a Hiawatha player had caused the loose ball due to a helmet-to-helmet collision, ruling the ball down while still in Troy’s possession. Hiawatha’s defense hung tough, but the Red Hawks would never regain possession, as the clock expired, dealing the Red Hawks the loss.
Hiawatha will host their home opener next Friday, welcoming in two-time state runner-up Perry Lecompton Kaws.
