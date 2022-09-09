Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Diamondbacks infielders Drew Ellis, Josh Rojas, and Jake Hager shift to the right side of second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields. Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks

Major League Baseball passed three rules changes on Friday that will change the modern game, including the installation of a pitch timer and a ban on the defensive shift.

The rules approved by the majority of members of the new joint Competition Committee will take effect for the 2023 season, beginning in spring training and running through the postseason.

