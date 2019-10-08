The Horton Chargers hosted the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens on Friday night, but before the game got underway, Horton’s Homecoming ceremonies took center stage. Darianne Monson won Homecoming Queen, while Quinn Gamino won Homecoming Queen for the Chargers. On the field, it was not a night to celebrate for Horton, as the Ravens laid down a 55-0 win to spoil the festivities.
Monson, daughter of Tonya Knutsen and Andrew Monson was escorted by Laykin McAfee, son of Taylor McAfee, while Gamino, son of Joy Knudson and Todd Gamino, was escorted by Maci Randall, daughter of Erika and Lester Randall. Joining Monson and Gamino in the Homecoming Court were Tatum Lockwood, Elanie Vanderweide, Grady Miller and Kyle Hammersmith. Lockwood, daughter of Nicki and Rex Lockwood, was escorted by Graham Olson, son of Sarah and Jeremy Olson, while Vanderweide, daughter of April Vanderweide and Derrick and Jane Vanderweide, was escorted by Leighton Hasenohr, son of Kimberly and Beau Hasenohr.
Miller, son of Carrie and Bob Miller, was escorted by Khloe Lanter, daughter of Katiel and Chris Lanter, while Hammersmith, son of Staci and Matt Hammersmith, was escorted by Alexis Knudson, daughter of Rachel and Colby Knudson.
