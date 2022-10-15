Red Hawk logo

The hits just keep coming for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the football team traveled to Marysville on Friday, taking the 43-13 loss, while also sustaining still more injuries, as the season total continues to grow.

After allowing a touchdown on Marysville’s first drive, the Hawks responded, as Ashton Rockey and Josh Smith connected three times for 33 yards, before Rockey split a pair of defenders on an option run, keeping the ball and finding the crease to break free for a 40-yard touchdown run to even things up at 7-7 with just over five minutes left in the 1st quarter.

