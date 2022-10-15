The hits just keep coming for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the football team traveled to Marysville on Friday, taking the 43-13 loss, while also sustaining still more injuries, as the season total continues to grow.
After allowing a touchdown on Marysville’s first drive, the Hawks responded, as Ashton Rockey and Josh Smith connected three times for 33 yards, before Rockey split a pair of defenders on an option run, keeping the ball and finding the crease to break free for a 40-yard touchdown run to even things up at 7-7 with just over five minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Another Marysville touchdown was followed by a nice return by Smith, taking the ball out to Hiawatha’s 45-yard line. A quick interception would spoil the Red Hawks’ good field position, and the Bulldogs capitalized quickly with a score of their own. Hiawatha punted the ball on their next position, and Marysville added another score. Down 29-7, the Red Hawks drove the ball into field goal range, but missed a long kick heading into the half. By the time the half had ended, Smith would leave the game with a leg injury—Josh Monaghan would later step out of the game with what appeared to be lower back or hip trouble.
Hiawatha gave Marysville great field position to open the second half, as the Bulldogs took over possession in the red zone and quickly added to their lead. On their next drive, a Hiawatha defender poked the ball out of a Marysville runner’s hand, with Connor Kettler recovering the fumble. The Hawks would eventually punt the ball away, but would again force a stop on the next drive, turning Marysville over on downs. Rockey hooked up on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Morton on the ensuing drive, but the play would be called back due to a holding call. The Hawks would again be forced to punt, ceding another Bulldog touchdown, and falling behind 43-7.
Hiawatha continued to show good fight, as the Red Hawks took over and drove the ball down the field, with Rockey making big plays, along with Morton, Kettler and Kameron Winder stepping into the void of injured players to contribute chunk plays. With just under a minute to go in the game, Rockey found Morton in the end zone for a touchdown. After the extra point was blocked, the final score was locked in at 43-13.
The Red Hawks are now 2-5 on the season, finding a tough road through District play, after starting 2-0. The Hawks will try to get healthy this week, as they will host a dangerous Hayden team next Friday night.
