Hiawatha senior receiver Michael Moreno was selected by several publications this week to the Kansas Class 3A All-State football team, as well as Honorable Mention to the All-Class All-State Team. Moreno was a lightning rod in his final season for the Red Hawks, as a threat to score any time he touched the ball.
Moreno finished the year with 1 rushing touchdown, 9 receiving scores, as well as 2 punt return scores and 2 kickoff returns touchdowns. The all-purpose all-star played everywhere for Hiawatha, spending time at quarterback, running back and receiver, while also playing defensive back, returning kicks and punts and serving at times as kicker and punter. Moreno was honored with his third consecutive First Team All-Big 7 selection in November, and picked up Honorable Mention to last year’s All-State Class 3A Non-Senior team.
