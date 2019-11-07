For the second season in a row, the Hiawatha Red Hawk football team closed their season with a matchup against the Bishop Ward Cyclones, and for the second season in a row, the finale offered a reprieve after a tough season, sending Hiawatha’s seniors off with a big win.
This year, the game was in Kansas City, as the Red Hawks played the visiting spoilers and leaving with a 35-6 win, with senior Michael Moreno leading the crew with a scoring explosion in his final game.
Moreno was clearly the best player on the field, and Hiawatha’s coaches did whatever they could to get the ball in their playmaker’s hands. Despite his diminutive size, Moreno was his usual exhilarating self at the wide receiver position, continually elevating to gather in Tyler Brockhoff passes over opposing defenders. Mixing in at quarterback and running back, Moreno made a major impact in the rushing attack, as well, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground, while also attempting a few passes. His impact, as always, continued into the return game, as the lightning-quick slasher ate up huge chunks of ground time and again.
At the end of the day, the senior had put the team on his back and racked up the most all-around impressive game of his career. Moreno recorded a 42-yard punt return touchdown, a 33-yard rushing touchdown, an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown and an 11-yard receiving touchdown to spark the team’s scoring. That does not include a passing touchdown and another punt return touchdown that were called back by penalties.
The Red Hawks got key production from senior quarterback Tyler Brockhoff, as well, as the team leader tossed a touchdown, and made a nifty catch in traffic in the end zone on Moreno’s attempted passing touchdown, but was flagged for offensive interference. Brockhoff also pushed a pair of two-point conversions across to add to Hiawatha’s scoring. Trent Kolb had a notable performance for the Red Hawk defense, as the junior picked off a Bishop Ward pass and took it back to the house for yet another Hiawatha touchdown.
The win in the final game of the season saved Hiawatha from a winless season and gave a group of seniors who have been longtime contributors to the program a chance to show off their skills in the final game of their high school careers.
