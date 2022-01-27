If the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners met on Thanksgiving Day in 1971 to put forth what has been called the Game of the Century, then what we witnessed between on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional round game might best be described by stealing a title from the Marvel Universe—the Infinity War.
I don’t know if enough superlatives even exist to describe this game, and the way the Chiefs responded in their 42-36 thriller of a win. Combine the all-time play of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and the back and forth nature of the entire game, in what had to be the greatest quarterback duel of all-time, with the 13-second miracle drive draped in the epic new lore of Mahomes Grim Reaper persona, and you have a game that has to be marked as one of, if not the single, greatest game in the history of football.
That may, in itself, seem like hyperbole, but I’m not sure there is a way around at least discussing the reality that this contest was not only the game of the year between the two best teams in the league—a game that almost makes the rest of the playoffs feel a little pointless—but it was also a game that needs to be measured for historic significance. The Game of the Century, the Texas-USC National Championship Game, the Ice Bowl, the Greatest Game Ever Played between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants, the infamous Miami-San Diego playoff game in ‘82, or Frank Reich’s epic comeback with the Bills, even the Stanford-Cal “The band is on the field” game—there have been a handful of absolutely legendary games across the history of the game, each redefining greatness in their own unique way, but maybe never in a way that feels quite as unattainable as the masterful display of competition that we saw on the field on Sunday evening.
Somewhere underneath the elation that I felt as a Chiefs fan when Mahomes and Travis Kelce ran their own school yard play for the overtime winner, there was a wave of sadness, of emptiness, because I knew I would never again see anything of quite the caliber, the drama, the grandiosity of what I had just witnessed. I have been a sports fan, a football fan, my entire life, and believe me when I tell you, I have seen a massive quantity of sporting events at every level of play. I have favorite moments, and exciting moments, and I’ve even been privy to a few moments that I would rate as iconic, but I have never observed a sporting event that encompassed such a monumental aura of singularity.
The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, while the Rams and 49ers will face off on the NFC side of the bracket. There are a metric ton of storylines to go along with both games. The Chiefs will be out for revenge as Joe Burrow and company come to town just a few weeks after throwing up a massive offensive performance to topple the Chiefs. Burrow is yet another shiny young quarterback gunning for Mahomes’ spot at the top of the ladder. The Bengals have very little to lose, and in a lot of ways resemble the 2019 Chiefs team that pushed the Patriots to the brink before falling away in overtime.
Sunday’s outcome, and in accordance, what happens in the Super Bowl will likely come down to, more than anything else, whether the Chiefs emptied their tank in overcoming the Bills. The thing about that game is that it felt to anyone who watched, and I’m sure to anyone on the field, like it was the biggest game of the year. The Chiefs have the history and the pedigree to understand that they just put the biggest threat to the second Super Bowl of their potential dynasty to bed. If playing as many games as they have in the past few years and the emotional toll that Sunday’s game took does not derail their efforts in the early going of Sunday’s game, look for Kansas City to book their third straight trip to the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.