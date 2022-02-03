The Doniphan West Mustang basketball played at Blue Valley on Friday, Jan. 28, and came away with three wins and one loss.
The JV girls cruised to a 26-3 win, and the JV boys won 35-15.
The varsity girls won 55-24 and the varsity boys lost 34-55.
Scoring for the varsity girls: Avery Weathersbee 18, Malaina Whetstine 11, Sydney Smith 10, Kyra Johnson 6, Jaiden Taylor 5, Lena Leatherman 2, Brennah Edie 2, and Claire Cole 1.
Scoring for the varsity boys: Kole Franken 8, Creighton Johnson 7, Trent Spiker 7, Broc Leatherman 5, Hudsen Penny 3, Brody Jeschke 2, Kelby Windmeyer 2.
Next up on the schedule is Axtell at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and a road trip to Clifton-Clyde on Friday, Feb. 4.
Wrestlers: The Mustang wrestlers competed at Shawnee Mission North on Saturday, Jan. 29. It was a tough tournament with wrestlers from larger schools. Cooper Clark went 1-2, Michael Lacke 1-2, Cameron Yuill 1-2, Draven Henninger 0-2, Daniel Silva 0-2, Rafael Silver 0-2.
They next compete on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Riverside and Friday, Feb. 4 at Onaga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.