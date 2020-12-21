The Doniphan West Mustang varsity girls head into Christmas break with a 5-0 record, with recent wins over Troy and Frankfort.
The Mustangs played at Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 15, winning 57-25. At Frankfort, the girls topped the Wildcats 52-48.
Scoring in the Troy game: Sydney Smith 13, Jaiden Taylor 8, Kinlee Whetstine 7, Chloe Clevenger 7, Claire Cole 6, Myah Olson 6, Sadie Leach 5, Ava Gladhart 3, Avery Weathersbee 2.
Scoring in the Frankfort game: Avery Weathersbee 15, Myah Olson 12, Jaiden Taylor 11, Sadie Leach 8, Chloe Clevenger 4, Kyra Johnson 2.
The Mustang varsity boys are 2-3 heading into break, with a 49-44 win over Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and a 32-38 overtime loss at Frankfort on Friday, Dec. 18.
Troy game scorers: Lafe Blevins 16, Creighton Johnson 12, Trent Spiker 11, Broc Leatherman 4, Kole Franken 4, Brody Jeschke 2.
Frankfort game scorers: Trent Spiker 14, Lafe Blevins 8, Creighton Johnson 5, Broc Leatherman 3, Kole Franken 2.
The boys are scheduled to host Valley Falls on Monday, Dec. 21, and the girls' game has been postponed.
When the Mustangs resume play after the Christmas break, they host Washington County on Friday, Jan. 8.
