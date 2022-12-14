Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9.

At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.