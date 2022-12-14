Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 14, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photos by Marla TaylorFreshman Isaac Idol puts up a shot against the ACCHS junior varsity. Photos by Marla Taylor Sophomore Hudsen Penny and freshman Kolter Peterson cause trouble for the ACCHS ball handler and force a turnover in the junior varsity game. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9.At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.Against ACCHS, the junior varsity outscored the visitors 30-12 in the two-quarter game, and the varsity boys lost 28-53.Next week, the Mustangs are scheduled to play at Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and then host Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 16. More from this section Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion Top 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley commits to Alabama Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short Take care this holiday season Special Education Interlocal 615 Minutes A Merry Little Christmas Law enforcement will be alert for impaired drivers Brown County Sheriff Santa and Candy Cane Adventures Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool district files suit against track companyCity asks for community input on stoplight issueJuvenile struck by vehicle near HMSGovernor Laura Kelly Encourages Job Seekers to Attend End-of-Year Statewide Virtual Job FairWenger group wins the Marel Pet Food FundraiserSchool Board hears update on stoplight issueAppointment process decided for open Commission seatDiddy welcomes baby girlBrittney Griner released in prisoner swap with RussiaU.S. House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
