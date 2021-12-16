Doniphan West teams split in games this week.
Last week, the Mustangs hosted Riverside and Oskaloosa in non-league games. The Lady Mustangs defeated Riverside 49-43 and Oskaloosa 57-8. The boys lost to Riverside 35-61 and beat Oskaloosa 46-35.
Girls scoring against Riverside: Malaina Whetstine 15, Jaiden Taylor 10, Kyra Johnson 9, Avery Weathersbee 7, Sydney Smith 4, Katie Johnson 2, Claire Cole 2.
Girls scoring against Oskaloosa: Malaina Whetstine 11, Sydney Smith 9, Avery Weathersbee 8, Jaiden Taylor 8, Claire Cole 8, Ali Foster 5, Katie Johnson 4, Brooklyn Rawles 2, Lena Leatherman 2.
Boys scoring against Riverside: Hudsen Penny 9, Broc Leatherman 6, Kole Franken 6, Trent Spiker 6, Cooper Eberly 4, Hunter Smith 2, Creighton Johnson 2.
Boys scoring against Oskaloosa: Creighton Johnson 13, Trent Spiker 11, Kole Franken 7, Kelby Windmeyer 6, Hudsen Penny 5, Broc Leatherman 3, Brody Jeschke 1.
The Mustangs hosted Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and then go to Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 17 and Valley Falls on Monday, Dec. 20.
The DWHS wrestling team competed at Onaga on Saturday, Dec. 11 with several wrestlers making it to the podium.
The results are as follows: Cooper Clark 4th, Daniel Silva 4th, Michael Lackey 5th, Cameron Yuill 4th, and Myleigh Harrell participated.
