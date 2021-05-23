Ten Doniphan West track athletes have qualified to compete in the state track meet in Wichita on Saturday, May 29 by placing in the top four of their events at the regional level. The Lady Mustangs also placed second overall out of 29 teams and received a plaque, and the boys placed sixth.
The girls state qualifiers are as follows: Claire Cole 1st in high jump, 3rd in 100m hurdles; Allie Horner 4th in 100m; Elle Williams 1st in 800m, 2nd in 1600m; Chloe Clevenger 1st in 3200m; 4x800m relay 1st (Cole, Emma Albers, Clevenger, Williams); 4x400m relay 2nd (Cole, Jaiden Taylor, Clevenger, Williams).
The boys state qualifiers are as follows: Trent Spiker 1st in 400m, 2nd in 100m, 2nd in 200m; 4x100m relay 4th (Lafe Blevins, Spiker, Kole Franken, Michael Lackey.
Mustang athletes who placed or made the finals but did not qualify for state are as follows:
Jaiden Taylor 6th in triple jump; Taygen Reno 7th in 100m; Lafe Blevins 7th in 100m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.