With senior Claire Cole leading the charge, the Mustang girls head out of the gate to get a good position in the pack. Behind Cole are Lilly Clark, Lena Leatherman, Belle Smith, Cassidy Blanton, Ali Gobin, Kamryn McCauley, Rylan Florence, and Jaidyn Smith.
Doniphan West Mustang volleyball is off to a strong start.
Most recently, the varsity girls placed third at the Hiawatha tournament on Sept. 17, and have a 13-2 record. The junior varsity is 17-2-1 (split in a tournament).
Next week the girls play at Troy on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where they also face Frankfort, and the junior varsity is at a tournament in Hiawatha on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Mustang cross country competed at Hiawatha on Sept. 15, and the varsity girls placed second. Claire Cole placed 6th, Lena Leatherman 15th, Belle Smith 18th, Cassidy Blanton 29th, Jaidyn Smith 31st, Ali Gobin 32nd, and Lilly Clark 36th. For the junior varsity girls, Rylan Florence placed 3rd and Kamryn McCauley 11th.
For the boys varsity, Isaac Idol placed 41st, Jacob Blanton 50th, Malakhi Moore 56th, Reece Florence 58th, and Rafael Silva 61st.
The junior high also competed. For the 6th/7th grade boys, Jackson Cole 3rd, Graysen Goodpaster 18th, Will Symns 23rd, Kalvin Pottorf 25th. For the 8th boys, Bronson Koehler was first, Derek Blanton 4th, Hudson Ingmire 16th.
