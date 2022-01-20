The Doniphan West Mustang wrestling team competed at Maur Hill on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Senior Michael Lackey went 2-0, senior Cooper Clark 1-1, sophomore Cameron Yuill 0-2, freshman Myleigh Harrell 1-0, freshman Draven Henninger 2-0, Raphael Silva 0-2.
The next competition is scheduled to be at Holton on Saturday, Jan. 22.
