Two Doniphan West Mustang wrestlers, Cooper Clark and Cameron Yuill, are moving on to the next level of post season competition after qualifying at districts.
Clark, a junior, earned his way to the top of the 285 winner's podium, pinning all three of his opponents.
Yuill, a freshman, placed second in the 106 bracket, losing by fall to Menold of Sabetha. He went 2-1 on the day.
Also competing for the Mustangs were juniors Dillon Williams and Michael Lackey. Williams placed fifth in his bracket, going 1-2 on the day, and Lackey placed fifth in his bracket, going 2-2 on the day.
Clark and Yuill next compete on Friday, Feb. 12 at Rossville in the regional tournament.
