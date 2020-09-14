Doniphan West Mustang football is now 1-1 after a 68-32 homecoming win over Bishop-Leblond of St. Joseph, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 11.
Kinlee Whetstine and Fletcher Penny are the 2020 DWHS homecoming queen and king. They were crowned during halftime of the DWHS versus Bishop-Leblond football game on Friday, Sept. 11.
Other homecoming activities for the Mustangs included a kickball tournament, parade of floats and pep rally on Friday afternoon. The theme for the floats was Putting on a Show with the Eagles, and the freshmen took first place with their SpongeBob SquarePants "Blow the Eagles Out of the Water" float. Coming in second was the juniors' Ninja Turtles "Mutating the Eagles Into Chickens. Third place went to the seniors, whose float was The Suite Life on Deck; and the sophomores placed last with their Justice League/superheroes float.
The Mustangs next play at Johnson-Brock in Johnson, Neb. on Friday, Sept. 18. The game can be watched live at http://striv.tv.channel/johnson-brock/.
The Mustang volleyball team hosted Maur-Hill Academy and Atchison High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and was 0-2 for the night. They are scheduled to host Linn and Frankfort on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and they are to play in a Hiawatha tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Mustang girls cross country team tied for sixth place at the Wamego meet on Saturday, Sept. 12. Results are as follows: Chloe Clevenger 4th; Elle Williams 11th; Claire Cole 18th; and Emma Albers 84th. Also competing were Aly Gobin, Lilly Clark, and Zoee Edie.
Running for the Mustang boys were Jacob Blanton and Reece Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.