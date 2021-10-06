The Mustangs are 1-1 in district play with a 62-14 win over Maranatha Academy on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Highland Community College field. Their loss in district play came from Washington County the previous week. The Mustangs next play at Clifton Clyde on Friday, Oct. 8.
Mustang junior varsity volleyball placed second at their own tournament over the weekend, defeating Troy, Maur Hill, ACCHS, Sabetha, and losing to Hiawatha for the title. Their record improved to 18-5 +1 (split).
The varsity is 14-7 after a busy week of games. At Blue Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 28, they defeated Blue Valley and Axtell and lost to Valley Heights. On Thursday, Sept. 30 at home, both the varsity and junior varsity won two matches over Riverside.
Next up for the Mustangs is at Washington County on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where they play Troy, Clifton Clyde, and Washington County.
The varsity has a tournament at Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Mustang girls cross country team placed first as a team at the Centralia meet on Saturday, Oct. 2. Individual placing is as follows: Elle Williams 1st, Claire Cole 4th, Emma Albers 15th, Lena Leatherman 16th, Aly Gobin 19th, Lilly Clark 20th, Cassidy Blanton 33rd.
Zoee Edie placed 45th in the junior varsity race.
For the boys, Jacob Blanton placed 53rd and Reece Florence placed 55th.
The cross country teams next compete at Sabetha on Thursday, Oct. 7, and they have a meet hosted by Pleasant Ridge at the University of St Mary's on Saturday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.