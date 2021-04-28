Three school records and many personal bests were set by the Mustangs tracksters at their own track meet on Thursday, April 22, at the HCC field. Overall, the D-West girls placed second and the boys placed third.
Setting school records were Elle Williams in the 800m (2:24.8), Chloe Clevenger in the 3200m (12:19.6); and the girls' 4x100 m relay of Allie Horner, Malaina Whetstine, Taygen Reno, and Avery Weathersbee (55.0).
All girls' results are as follows: 100m: Allie Horner 5th, Avery Weathersbee 6th; 200m: Taygen Reno 3rd, Avery Weathersbee 4th, Jaiden Taylor 6th; 400m: Emma Albers 6th; 800m: Elle Williams 1st; 1600m: Elle Williams 1st, Lilly Clark 4th, Aly Gobin 6th; 3200m: Chloe Clevenger 1st, Kyra Johnson 2nd; 100m hurdles: Claire Cole 1st, Taygen Reno 2nd; 300m hurdles: Claire Cole 1st; 4x100m relay: Allie Horner, Malaina Whetstine, Taygen Reno, Avery Weathersbee 2nd; 4x400m relay: Chloe Clevenger, Avery Weathersbee, Emma Albers, Elle Williams 2nd; 4x800m relay: Claire Cole, Emma Albers, Chloe Clevenger, Elle Williams 1st; shot put: Malaina Whetstine 3rd, Sadie Leach 4th; discus: Sadie Leach 1st, Malaina Whetstine 5th; high jump: Claire Cole 1st, Allie Horner 5th, Kyra Johnson 6th; pole vault: Ali Foster 2nd; long jump: Ava Gladhart 4th, Jaiden Taylor 5th; triple jump: Jaiden Taylor 3rd.
The boys' results are as follows: 100m: Trent Spiker 1st, Lafe Blevins 2nd, Kole Franke 3rd; 200m: Trent Spiker 1st, Creighton Johnson 6th. 400m: Creighton Johnson 3rd; 800m: Van Crowley 5th; 300m hurdles: Kole Franken 2nd; 4x100m relay: Michael Lackey, Trent Spiker, Kole Franken, Lafe Blevins 1st; 4x800m relay: Van Crowley, Hunter Smith, Jacob Blanton, Creighton Johnson 5th; shot put: Cooper Clark 5th; discus: Riley Schuneman 5th; high jump: Lafe Blevins 3rd, Hunter Smith 4th.
