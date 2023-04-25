The following are the Doniphan West track results from recent meets.
Falls City - March 28
Girls results
100M Allie Horner 2nd (13.4), Jaidyn Smith 3rd (14.4), Melissa Schurr 6th (15.5), Ali Foster 7th (15.8), Kamryn McCauley 8th (16.0)
200M Allie Horner 1st (29.3), Kya Keller 3rd (30.7), Jaidyn Smith 4th (31.0), Melissa Schurr 7th (32.8), Jaedin Heitman 10th (37.4)
400M Catherine Davis 4th (1:50.8)
800M Lena Leatherman 2nd (2:55.4)
1600M Rylan Florence 2nd (7:05.3)
100M hurdles Claire Cole 2nd (16.5)
300M hurdles Claire Cole 1st (49.4)
4x100M relay (Allie Horner. Melissa Schurr, Jaidyn Smith, Kya Keller) 1st 56.3.
4x800M relay (Rylan Florence, Cassidy Blanton, Lena Leatherman, Belle Smith) 1st (12:28.2)
Shot put: H'Leigha Idol 1st (34'1"), Jaedin Heitman 5th (23'11"), Faith Collins 7th (23'5"), Hailey Tracy 8th (22'11"), Jaelynn Clary 10th (20'1")
Discus: H'leigha Idol 2nd (76'10"), Belle Smith 3rd (72'10"), Kya Keller 4th (70'2"), Faith Collins 5th (67'9"), Jaedin Heitman 9th (61' 7"), Hailey Tracy 10th (61' 2").
High jump: Claire Cole 1st (5' 2")
Pole vault: Ali Foster 2nd (7' 6")
Long jump: Kya Keller 2nd (14'10.5")
Boys results
200M Kelby Windmeyer 1st (24.4)
400M Kelby Windmeyer 1st (53.9)
1600M Isaac Idol 2nd (5:35.5), Jacob Blanton 5th (6:20.0), Cameron Yuill 6th (6:40.6)
3200M Isaac Idol 1st (12:42.1), Rafael Silva 3rd (17:40.6)
4x800M relay (Yuill, Blanton, Brett Heim, Idol) 1st (11:33.6)
Long jump Kelby Windmeyer 1st (18' 9.5")
Atchison Invitational April 5
Girls results
Pole vault: Ali Foster 2nd (8')
Long jump: Kya Keller 8th (14'05.25")
Discus: Belle Smith 8th (74'01"), Faith Collins 9th (72'2")
Triple jump: Claire Cole 1st (35'08.75")
High jump: Claire Cole 1st (5'2")
4x800M relay: (Leatherman, Blanton, Smith, Florence) 4th (11:51.36)
100M hurdles: Claire Cole 2nd (16.45)
100M: Allie Horner 2nd (13.53)
1600M: Cassidy Blanton 9th (7:18.84)
4x100M relay: (Horner, Schurr, Keller, Foster) 6th (58.10)
300M hurdles: Claire Cole 2nd (48.73)
800M: Lena Leatherman Lena Leatherman 7th (2:55.73)
200M: Allie Horner 4th (29.45), Kya Keller 10th (31.09)
Boys results
Long jump: Kelby Windmeyer 2nd (18'06.75")
4x800M relay: (Blanton, Silva, Heim, Yuill) 6th (11:27.60)
100M: Kelby Windmeyer 2nd (11.63)
1600M: Isaac Idol 9th (5:33.11)
400M: Kelby Windmeyer 3rd (53.00)
3200M: Isaac Idol 4th (12:07.00)
Royal Valley - April 11
Girls results
High jump: Claire Cole 2nd (5'2")
Discus: H'Leigha Idol 9th (83'2")
Shot put: H'Leigha Idol 4th (31'02.50")
Triple jump: Claire Cole 2nd (35'02.00")
100M hurdles: Claire Cole 1st (16.60)
800M: Lena Leatherman 9th (2:49.55)
300M hurdles: Claire Cole 1st (47.49)
4x400M relay: (Blanton, Leatherman, Smith, Schurr) 8th (5:13.27)
Boys results
3200M: Idol 6th (11:52.00)
Frankfort - April 13
Girls results
100M: Allie Horner 3rd (13.96)
200M: Allie Horner 3rd (29.96), Melissa Schurr 10th (32.64)
400M: Melissa Schurr 7th (1:29.53), Catherine Davis 9th (1:45.32)
1600M: Rylan Florence 8th (7:07.07), Cassidy Blanton 10th (7:46.36)
3200M: Belle Smith 3rd (15:35.52)
100M hurdles: Claire Cole 1st (16.95)
300M hurdles: Claire Cole 1st (48.26), Kamryn McCauley 5th (1:03.50)
4x100M relay: (Foster, Horner, J. Smith, Schurr) 3rd 56.70)
4x800M relay: (Leatherman, B. Smith, Blanton, Florence) 2nd (12:34.63)
Discus: Faith Collins 5th (81'), B. Smith 6th (78')
High jump: Claire Cole 1st (5')
Pole vault: Ali Foster 2nd (7')
Long jump: Kya Keller 4th (14-08.25)
Triple jump: Claire Cole 1st (35-08.75)
Boys results
100M: Braden Simmons 6th (12.95)
200M: Kelby Windmeyer 1st (24.77), Braden Simmons 5th (27.38)
400M: Kelby Windmeyer 1st (53.94)
1600M: Isaac Idol 2nd (5:28.63), Cameron Yuill 6th (6:29.59), Brett Heim 8th (7:20.16), Rafael Silva 9th (7:25.10)
3200M: Cameron Yuill 2nd (14:38.77)
Long jump: Braden Simmons 1st (19-02"), Kelby Windmeyer 5th (17-3")
