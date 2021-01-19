The Doniphan West Mustang boys went 2-1 last week, defeating Centralia 39-38 at home, losing to Valley Falls 40-34 at home, and defeating Valley Heights in the first round of the league tournament.
Scoring in the Centralia game: Trent Spiker 14, Lafe Blevins 10, Broc Leatherman 8, Creighton Johnson 4, Fletcher Penny 3.
Scoring in the Valley Falls game: Spiker 16, Blevins 10, Penny 3, Johnson 3, Leatherman 3.
As the boys continue in the tournament at Onaga, they will play Monday, Jan. 18 against Clifton-Clyde, which will determine the schedule for the rest of the week.
The Mustang girls went 1-1 last week, getting their first loss of the season against Centralia, 54-40; and then defeating Valls Falls 65-23.
Scoring in the Centralia game: Chloe Clevenger 11, Avery Weathersbee 8, Myah Olson 7, Jaiden Taylor 6, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Sadie Leach 3, Heidi Leach 2.
Scoring in the Valley Falls game: Taylor 11, Malaina Whetstine 10, Weathersbee 8, Olson 8, Heidi Leach 7, Kinlee Whetstine 6, Kyra Johnson 4, Sydney Smith 3, Clevenger 3, Sadie Leach 3.
The Lady Mustangs are the No. 2 seed for the TVL tournament, and earned a bye for the first round. Their first game was scheduled against Clifton-Clyde on Monday, Jan. 18 at Frankfort. The result of that game will determine their next opponent.
