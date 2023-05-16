Mustangs earn medals at TVL meet Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 16, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Claire Cole clears a hurdle in the 300m race at the TVL meet. She placed 2nd in the event. Photos submitted Kelby Windmeyer leans enough to secure a 4th-place finish in the 100m dash at the TVL meet. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Doniphan West Mustang track team competed May 11 at the Twin Valley League track meet.The following are Mustang results:Claire Cole: 1st - triple jump (35'3"), 2nd - 100m hurdles, 2nd - 300m hurdles, 4th - high jumpAllie Horner: 6th - 100mH'Leigha Idol: 2nd - shot putKelby Windmeyer: 4th - 100m, 6th - 200m, 2nd - 400mLena Leatherman: 6th - 1600m More from this section Saints TE Foster Moreau set for OTAs after cancer diagnosis Panthers OC Thomas Brown already awed by Bryce Young Top 2024 recruit QB Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Red Hawks see season end in Regional opener Red Hawks compete at state forensics Mustangs earn medals at TVL meet Lions and Sunflowers come together for Bicycle Rally Native Kathy Strunk honored by House of Representatives Several school, city positions open in 2023 election Hiawatha man arrested on several charges Doniphan West celebrates graduates Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorms pop up in NE Kansas - several tornado sightings‘Political punishment’: Kansas governor ditches last-minute funding for historic siteKansas Action for Children sounds alarm on anti-vax, food security and child care billsFBC welcomes pastor candidateRed Hawks crown several League Champs at Big 7 meetSchool Board hears transportation, track and project updates‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: How’s Benson & Stabler’s Reunion? Is Rollins Happy? (RECAP)HBSC celebrates success while preparing for next round of fundraisingMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘has been wearing $495 crystal pendant to protect her peace’Brown County Commission Report Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
