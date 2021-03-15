Local basketball has come to an end as the area’s final two teams have been eliminated in the state tournament.
The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs overcame an early deficit in their quarterfinal match up against Little River, but the girls could not get past Norwich, who out-dueled the Doniphan West squad, handing them the 54-49 season-ending loss. The Mustangs finished the season at 20-4, making their first ever trip to the state playoffs.
The Sabetha girls are a little more accustomed to playoff basketball, and showed their veteran savvy on their way to the state final. The Lady Jays dominated Silver Lake in the quarterfinals, then pulled off a massive last-minute comeback against Hugoton on Thursday to move into the state championship game against Cheney on Saturday. Turnovers were the story of the day, as Sabetha fought to bounce back from early deficits. The Jays had the game to within 4 with under a minute to go, but could not get over the hump against the top-ranked Cheney squad, falling 60-54 to end their season with a 2nd-place finish at 23-3.
