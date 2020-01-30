The Doniphan West Mustangs have had a busy week of competition.
The Mustang wrestlers competed at Holton on Saturday, Jan. 25, and seniors Carter Jensen and Nathaniels Howerton earned their way to the winners' podium. Jensen placed 4th in the 126 class, and Howerton placed first in the 182 class.
Next up for the Mustangs is a tournament at Shawnee Mission North on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Lady Mustangs finished the TVL tournament with a seventh-place finish and 2-2 record. The girls were seeded sixth and defeated Axtell in the first round, lost to Valley Heights in round two, lost to Clifton Clyde in round three, and then finished with a 69-56 win over Blue Valley-Randolph.
On the boys' side of the tournament, the Mustangs went in as the tenth seed. They lost to Hanover in the first round, sending them into the consolation bracket. From there, they lost to Troy and then defeated Wetmore 36-35 to go 1-2 for the week.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Blue Valley-Randolph on Friday, Jan. 31, and the rescheduled Winter Royalty activities and games versus Linn are set for Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 3:30 p.m.
