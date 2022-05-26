Seven Doniphan West track athletes earned a trip to state in 10 events, qualifying at the Washington County regional on Thursday, May 19; and as a team, the girls placed third.
Girls qualifying: Elle Williams-1st in 1600m (5.53.10), 1st in 800m (2.32.89), 2nd in 3200m (13.24.89); Claire Cole-1st in high jump (5'3"), 3rd in 100m hurdles (16.8), 3rd in 300m hurdles (50.59), 4th in triple jump (33'11"); Allie Horner-4th in 100m (13.45).
Boys qualifying: Trent Spiker-4th in 200m (23.9); 4x100m relay-2nd and new school record of 44.45 (Michael Lackey, Kelby Windmeyer, Kole Franken, Trent Spiker).
Setting a new school record (3.43.54) but not qualifying: 4x400m relay- (Windmeyer, Braden Simmons, Creighton Johnson, Spiker).
The state meet will begin on Friday, May 27 at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.