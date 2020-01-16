The Doniphan West High School Mustang varsity girls improved to 5-3 with wins over Washington County (53-49) on Friday, Jan. 3 and Frankfort (51-41) on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Senior Makinley Smith scored 30 for the Mustangs against Washington County and freshman Chloe Clevenger had 12. Against Frankfort, Smith had 13 and junior Myah Olson added 12.
The winter royalty events and the games against Linn that were scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10 were postponed due to weather, and a makeup date has not yet been set.
The Mustang boys stand at 2-6 after losing to Washington County (32-57) and Frankfort (21-54). Trent Spiker scored 16 against Washington County and Cooper Clark led in scoring against Frankfort with 9.
Next up on the Mustangs’ schedule is a road trip to Centralia on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and then to Troy on Thursday, Jan. 16 before starting the TVL tournament at Washington County on Saturday, Jan. 18.
