The Doniphan West Mustang basketball season is in the final stretch as the teams are headed into post season play. The teams finish the regular season at Troy on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and then the boys play their first round of sub-state against Centralia at Frankfort on Thursday, Feb. 24. The girls start sub-state with a bye and will play the winner of Frankfort and Onaga on Friday, March 4 at Frankfort.
Last week, the Mustangs hosted Wetmore on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Linn on Friday, Feb. 18.
The varsity girls won both games, beating Wetmore 64-29 and Linn 48-45.
The boys went 1-1, losing to Wetmore 44-46 in double overtime and beating Linn 44-33.
Girls scoring against Wetmore: Avery Weathersbee 19, Claire Cole 8, Kyra Johnson 6, Malaina Whetstine 6, Brennah Edie 6, Jaiden Taylor 5, Ali Foster 4, Sydney Smith 4, Katie Johnson 2, Brooklyn Rawles, 2, Lena Leatherman 2.
Girls scoring against Linn: Weathersbee 15, Taylor 9, Kyra Johnson 9, Whetstine 7, Smith 5, Cole 4.
Boys scoring against Wetmore: Creighton Johnson 13, Trent Spiker 12, Broc Leatherman 9, Kole Franken 7, Hudsen Penny 3.
Boys scoring against Linn: Spiker 16, Penny 11, Johnson 11, Franken 3, Leatherman 3.
The Mustang boys wrestling team competed at the Silver Lake regional tournament on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at Silver Lake.
Seniors Cooper Clark and Michael Lackey earned 5th place medals in their respective weight classes, but did not place high enough to advance to the state tournament. Clark went 1-1 and Lackey went 2-1.
Also competing were sophomore Cameron Yuill (1-1) and freshman Draven Henninger (0-1).
Wrestling for the Mustang girls this year was freshman Myleigh Harrell, who competed at regionals the previous weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.